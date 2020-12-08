Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $75.83.

