Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,235 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 176,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

