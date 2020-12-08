Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,701 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 382,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 684,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 638,907 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.