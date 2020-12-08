Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,934,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6,193.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 141,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 734.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 257,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period.

QEFA opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

