Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $141.00. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.