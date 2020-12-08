Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 2,609 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after buying an additional 160,631 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

