Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

