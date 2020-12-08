Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Enbridge by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.6167 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.