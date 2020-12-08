Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

