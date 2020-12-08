Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $230,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Comments


