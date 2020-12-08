Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 375,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,857 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGIO opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

