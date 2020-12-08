Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 206,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 985,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,220,000 after acquiring an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3,832.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 685,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 667,780 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 578,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 270,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $14,898,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

