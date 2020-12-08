Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $317,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $89.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

