Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280,801 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 546,922 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,620,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 520,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.