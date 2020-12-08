Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 294.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 504,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 376,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $8,135,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 387,794 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. ValuEngine downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

UBER opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.