Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,824 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in DTE Energy by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

