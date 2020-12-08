Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 324 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 54.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.