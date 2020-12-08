Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

