Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,771 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,686,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,952,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,682,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,222 shares of company stock worth $10,975,319. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

