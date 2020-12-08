Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

