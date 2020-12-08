Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 56,732 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,732 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATAX. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

