Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

