Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,441 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after buying an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

