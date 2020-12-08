Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Principal Millennials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of GENY stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.