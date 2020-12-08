Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Equitable by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 881,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

