Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Equitable by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 881,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit