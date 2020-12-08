Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has $40.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.