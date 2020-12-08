Financial Contrast: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.07 $1.09 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.83 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -11.51

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91% Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

