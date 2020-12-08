Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $151.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.52.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
FIVE stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $167.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
