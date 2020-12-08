Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $151.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

FIVE stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $167.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

