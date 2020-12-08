Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 149,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $3,743,127.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,943.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.