Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,540 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.