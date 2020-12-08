Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

