Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $170.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

