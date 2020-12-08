Head-To-Head Comparison: AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 12.78% 16.49% 9.74% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS Instruments pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMETEK pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MKS Instruments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AMETEK has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AMETEK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MKS Instruments and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $1.90 billion 4.51 $140.39 million $4.52 34.35 AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.25 $861.30 million $4.19 28.07

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MKS Instruments and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 2 8 0 2.80 AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

MKS Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $142.89, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than MKS Instruments.

Summary

AMETEK beats MKS Instruments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products. The company's Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, such as amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers; and photonics products comprising optical components, lens assemblies, and vibration isolation solutions, as well as instruments and motion products, such as high-precision motion stages and controls, hexapods, photonics instruments for measurement and analysis, and production equipment for test and measurement. Its Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based systems for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, including flexible interconnect PCB processing systems and HDI solutions for rigid PCB manufacturing and substrate processing, as well as passive component MLCC testing. The company serves semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research, and defense markets. It markets and sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its websites and product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

