Head-To-Head Review: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) vs. Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ)

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RiceBran Technologies and Scope Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiceBran Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

RiceBran Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given RiceBran Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RiceBran Technologies is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Volatility & Risk

RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Scope Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies $23.71 million 0.99 -$13.95 million N/A N/A Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scope Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies -55.38% -49.79% -37.24% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scope Industries beats RiceBran Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends. Its SRB and derivative products are nutritional and beneficial food products that contain a combination of oil, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibers, and antioxidants that enhance the nutritional value of consumer products. The company's SRB products are also marketed as feed ingredients in the animal nutrition markets. It serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

