Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
HESM opened at $19.56 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
