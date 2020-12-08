Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

HESM opened at $19.56 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

