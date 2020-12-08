Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HESM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.49. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 147.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

