Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.Intuit also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $372.19 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.39.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

