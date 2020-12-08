Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.25-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.39.

Shares of INTU opened at $372.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

