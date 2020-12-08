Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ipsen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

