IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

