iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.