iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,240,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 368.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 957,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 753,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 743,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

