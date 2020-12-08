iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,674,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after buying an additional 214,616 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 23,512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,510,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.