iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $132,268,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 873,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.