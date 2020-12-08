iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,555,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $114,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.