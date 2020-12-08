iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $302,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $149.31.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

