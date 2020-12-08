JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. UBS Group cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

