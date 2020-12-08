JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.