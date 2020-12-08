Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Johnson Controls International worth $107,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.