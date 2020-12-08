Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 10,153 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

